Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $150,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

MOTS stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

