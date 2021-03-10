Morgan Stanley Trims Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price to $34.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 125,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

