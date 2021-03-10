Morgan Stanley Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $170.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.