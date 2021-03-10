Morgan Stanley Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

