Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.31

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRUF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

