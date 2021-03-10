MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.55)-($1.39) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.98). The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.55 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -1.55–1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.

MongoDB stock traded up $24.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,410. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

