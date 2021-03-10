MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $300.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.74 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $290.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

MGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

