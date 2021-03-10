Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,023.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $13,023.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.74 or 0.00403392 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

