Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 10,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

MLLCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.