Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $55.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 39,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.63. 117,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,888. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

