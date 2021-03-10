Mizuho Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $86.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

