Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970,803 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VDE opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.