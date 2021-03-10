Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $261,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

