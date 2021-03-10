Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $205,000 in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,894.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.27 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.15.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

