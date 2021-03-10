Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $234,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. Insiders sold a total of 153,730 shares of company stock worth $23,298,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

