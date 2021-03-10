Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,966,000 after purchasing an additional 673,428 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,668,000 after purchasing an additional 452,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

