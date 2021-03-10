Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

