Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,624,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,250,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,460 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 141,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.