Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

