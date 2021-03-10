Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $94.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 22,625,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,772,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 564,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6,623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

