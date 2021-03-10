Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.70

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 412787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

