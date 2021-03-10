MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,730.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MELI. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,645.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,452.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,805.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,476.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9,074.50 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

