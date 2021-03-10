Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MLCO. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.