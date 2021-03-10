MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.