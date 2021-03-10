MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading 5.7% Higher

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.60. 160,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 176,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Equities analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

