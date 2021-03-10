McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.78. The stock had a trading volume of 67,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.90 and its 200 day moving average is $215.11. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

