Matryx Price Hits $0.0558 on Major Exchanges (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $36,717.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matryx has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Matryx token can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Matryx Token Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

