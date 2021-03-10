Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.
MTLS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.75 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $87.40.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
