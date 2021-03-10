Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

MTLS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.75 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

