Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -479.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

