MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

MasTec stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

