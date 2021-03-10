Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,265,000 after purchasing an additional 586,231 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

