Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 226,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,300,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 229,832 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

