Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.86 ($1.77).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 156.35 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.90 ($2.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.44. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.