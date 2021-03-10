MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00738579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00038932 BTC.

About MarketPeak

PEAK is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

