Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $569.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 132,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.