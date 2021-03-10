Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Down 3%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)’s share price traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.83. 181,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 118,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

