MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

