Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Financial Survey

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magnite and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnite and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $75.85, suggesting a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Magnite.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 27.43 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -100.32 Pinterest $1.14 billion 34.37 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -19.29

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Pinterest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

