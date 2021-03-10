Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

