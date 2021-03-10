Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $98,455,134. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

