LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $133.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

