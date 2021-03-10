LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

