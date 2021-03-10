LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $557.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

