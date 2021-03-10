L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Plans $0.75 Annual Dividend

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.752 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,062. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.