loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

LDI stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

