LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Short Interest Update

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,320 shares of company stock worth $160,247. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

LIVX opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

