LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading 5.4% Higher

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $51.47. 1,916,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 816,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

