LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading 10.7% Higher

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.30. 1,248,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 977,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,012 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.