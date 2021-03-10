Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $58.63 and last traded at $56.98. 414,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 330,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

