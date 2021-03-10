Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce sales of $1.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.99 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $75.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $83.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.34 million to $260.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 13,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $995.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

